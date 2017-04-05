California Backyard’s 47th Anniversary Sale!

Posted 2:20 PM, April 5, 2017, by , Updated at 01:44PM, April 5, 2017


California Backyard is celebrating their 47th anniversary with an incredible sale.  Everything is discounted and there is no sales tax!  They offer a wide selection of patio furniture, fireplaces, umbrellas, and more.  Check out one of their multiple locations and save with California Backyard's 47th Anniversary Sale.

More info:
California Backyard
47th Anniversary Sale
Now through April 17th
Locations:
-Elk Grove
-Sacramento
-Roseville
-Rancho Cordova
-Reno, NV
(916) 773-4800
CaliforniaBackyard.com