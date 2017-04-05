Crews Work to Clear American River Parkway Trail Following Stormy Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weeks of unrelenting rain this winter damaged much of the dirt trail along the American River between Discovery Park and the Nimbus Fish Hatchery.

Maintenance crews have spent weeks clearing the area to give runners and horses their trail back, but it's a lot of work.

Debris hangs on trees, branches block a dirt trail by the American River -- a once clear path now a mess.

"I've been on a lot of trails, and I've never seen something as bad as this," said Sabrina Lemar with AmeriCorps.

Storms slammed Sacramento for weeks this winter. As the rain fell, the American River rose. High water levels damaged the 30-mile stretch of equestrian and hiking trail between Discovery Park and the Nimbus Fish Hatchery.

"There used to be a lot of land, so the river wiped out a lot of the trails, especially further back, the erosion is really bad -- giant holes, giant potholes, a lot of work needs to be done on that," said Lemar.

AmeriCorps maintenance crews mowed weeds, cut branches and pushed trees out of the way. They've cleared 10 miles so far.

As another storm rolls in, AmeriCorps hopes their work will hold up, but if not, they said another team can head out and clear the area again.