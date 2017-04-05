Russell Meyers, founder and CEO of Hagglejob.com, talks about how his website is the easiest way to both offer and find jobs. What makes Hagglejob unique is that it creates a more personal connection between the employer and potential job candidates. The site allows you to create a custom profile that brings your resume to life. It's a great way for people to get know one another rather than just looking over a resume. The site is essentially a social media site for job hunting. Find jobs the better way with Hagglejob.
