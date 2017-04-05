How to Make Noodles and Dumplings By Hand

Posted 10:47 AM, April 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:33AM, April 5, 2017

Gary is learning how to make Noodles and Dumplings at Journey to Dumpling in Elk Grove. The restaurant is located at 7419 Laguna Blvd., Suite 180, Elk Grove, 95823.