Investigators Piecing Together Aly Yeoman’s Movements before Disappearing

YUBA CITY — Investigators are piecing together Alycia Yeoman’s movements before she disappeared Thursday.

Staff at the Taste of India restaurant say Yeoman had dinner there Thursday evening with a friend, described only as a 37-year-old man, around 6 p.m. Police confirmed to FOX40 that they have spoken with that man.

Investigators say Yeoman and her friend went back to his home on Romero Street in Yuba City, and hung out with the man’s son and daughter, who is Yeoman’s age. They were also joined by a young couple.

That is where Yeoman was last seen.

Yeoman left the Romero Street home in her green pickup, which was found in the mud Monday night near Pennington Road in Live Oak. Police confirmed her cell phone was found in that area, as well.

Search and rescue crews are searching the area between Feather River and the levee.