PLACER COUNTY — A man is reportedly opening fire at a law enforcement helicopter in Placer County.

This is happening in the area of Michigan Bluff.

Neighbors near Michigan Bluff are urged to avoid the area.

Deps in the area of Michigan Bluff responding to angry man shooting a gun in the direction of a law enforcement copter. Please avoid area.⛔️ pic.twitter.com/dEyKR52kH3 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) April 5, 2017

Large law-enforcement, caravan incl SWAT team in Foresthill. Active shooter off Michigan Bluff Rd. No details yet. pic.twitter.com/MKcB01Ak56 — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) April 6, 2017

