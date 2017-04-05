Man Suspected of Killing Richmond Woman In Front of Kids Arrested in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The man suspected of fatally shooting a Richmond woman in front of her two kids Tuesday was arrested in Sacramento Wednesday, police said.

Richmond Police Lt. Felix Tan Police says Rashanda Franklin, 29, was killed in a targeted shooting Tuesday morning as she drove her children to day care in Richmond. She was found wounded behind the steering wheel and died at the scene. Her toddlers, both boys, were not hurt.

Franklin’s estranged boyfriend, 43-year-old Dushan McBride, was identified as the suspected gunman after police say he fled in a silver Mercedes Benz sedan.

Tan says police in the past had been called for domestic violence situations involving the couple but didn’t give any other details.

Wednesday, detectives from Richmond and the U.S. Marshals Task Force found and arrested McBride in Sacramento.