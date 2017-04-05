Missing Mountain View Baby Found in Livermore

SANTA CLARA COUNTY — The missing Mountain View baby, 4-month-old Madilyn Wallin, has been found safe in Livermore.

The father Michael Lenard Wallin is still missing.

Michael Wallin, is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet 2 inches and 220 pounds. He also has full body tattoos — including some on the top of his hands.

He was last seen wearing a white Golden State Warriors shirt.

The pair went missing from the Mountain View area Tuesday evening around 8:25 p.m.