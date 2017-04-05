× Police Search for Missing 4-Month-Old Baby Taken By Father from Mountain View

SANTA CLARA COUNTY — Authorities have an issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 4-month-old baby taken by her father.

Police say the pair is missing from the Mountain View area within Santa Clara County. They were last seen around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The baby, Madilyn Wallin, is a white female. She is 2 feet tall, about 15 pounds and has brown hair.

Her father, 45-year-old Michael Lenard Wallin, is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet 2 inches and 220 pounds. He also has full body tattoos — including some on the top of his hands.

He was last seen wearing a white Golden State Warriors shirt.

The father went to visit the mother and baby from Patterson. He then drove off with the baby on his lap after an argument.

They are traveling in a blue four-door 2007 Nissan Altima with paper license plates. The car has front and rear damage.

An Amber Alert has not been issued at this time.

If seen, contact the Mountain View Police Department at (650) 903-6395.