Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local veterans are stepping up to help their brothers and sisters in arms. The organization, "Sonora Vets Helping Vets," is trying to buy a shuttle to start a transportation program to and from events for veteran who may lack transportation. The events range from major league games to hiking trips in the Foot Hills. They will also use the shuttle for things like doctors appointments.

Sonora Vets Helping Vets has set up a Go Fund Me in an attempt to raise the $5,000 needed to reach their goal.