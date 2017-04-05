Sheriff’s Office: Woman Taking Selfie Under Foresthill Bridge Falls 60 Feet

AUBURN — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a woman fell 60 from a girder underneath the Foresthill Bridge while taking a selfie Tuesday.

The woman was with friends, and needed to be taken to the hospital via helicopter. She is expected to survive.

The Sheriff’s Office said the girders are off limits and trespassers will be cited, and the bridge is safe to explore on the sidewalks above.

Deputies added the woman’s fall could have been much worse, and she is lucky to be alive.

The underbelly of the Foresthill Bridge has become a popular spot for photographers and thrill seekers, creating a headache for law enforcement.