Video of Violent Police Confrontation Released

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police released video of a violent police confrontation that left one man with permanent brain damage.

The confrontation happened March 6 on Alhambra and L streets right in front of a Rite Aid. Video shows the moments before 34-year-old John Hernandez ran away from police.

Police had originally been called out for reports of a man who was acting erratically.

Officers chased Hernandez to an open medical facility. Once they caught up to him, officers deployed their tasers several times and one officer used a baton.

The police department maintains Hernandez was alert and conscious when he was detained. But family of Hernandez says officers used excessive force and beat him.

He’s now in critical condition.

Watch more police footage here.