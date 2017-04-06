Adopt a Pet: Pierre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darren and Nereo from Sacramento SPCA are in the studio with little Pierre a Bichon Frise/Mix.

"I don't have a history with cats, but may do well with them with a slow introduction."

"Due to my personality and age (11 years 10 months 11 days), I'm a better fit for homes with adults and older children!"

A true little gentleman (less than 9 pounds), Pierre is quiet, gentle, well-behaved, very affectionate, walks nicely on leash and is the ultimate lap dog who loves to cuddle and give kisses. |kc|

##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####

Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65."