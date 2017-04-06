× Body Found in Pennsylvania Creek Identified as Sacramento Woman

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania – A body discovered in a Pennsylvania creek on Saturday has been identified as that of a Sacramento woman.

The Cumberland County Coroner identified the woman as 22-year-old Fiona Kenyon Koell, of Sacramento.

According to the coroner’s office, Koell’s body was found in Letort Spring Run in Middlesex Township on Saturday.

An autopsy showed Koell died from fresh water drowning. The coroner says toxicology and other testing are pending.