California Waives Some Permits as Oroville Spillway Repairs Rush Ahead

OROVILLE — California is waiving some permit rules and reviews as the state rushes to repair the damaged spillway of the country’s tallest dam.

Gov. Jerry Brown issued an executive order Thursday waiving some environmental reviews for emergency construction at the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam.

Parts of the dam’s two spillways failed in February, prompting an evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people downstream.

Acting director William Croyle at the Department of Water Resources says the state expects to have the main spillway operational by the next rainy season, around November.

Authorities say designs for the redone main spillway are about 60 percent complete. State water officials still aren’t releasing an estimated price tag for the rush repairs, but say they hope to award contracts for the work by April 17.