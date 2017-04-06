Celebrate Easter with the Sacramento RiverTrain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento RiverTrain always puts on fun events for the holidays and Easter is no exception. The Easter Egg Express is a great Easter themed event that kids are sure to love. Enjoy an Easter egg hunt, a train ride, kid-friendly activities, and even a visit from the Easter Bunny!

More info:

Easter Egg Express

First three weekends of April

10am and 2pm

Sacramento RiverTrain

400 N Harbor Blvd. West Sacramento

(800) 866-1690

SacramentoRiverTrain.com

Facebook: Sacramento River Train

Twitter: @SacRiverTrain