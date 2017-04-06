Celebrate Easter with the Sacramento RiverTrain

The Sacramento RiverTrain always puts on fun events for the holidays and Easter is no exception. The Easter Egg Express is a great Easter themed event that kids are sure to love. Enjoy an Easter egg hunt, a train ride, kid-friendly activities, and even a visit from the Easter Bunny!
More info:
Easter Egg Express
First three weekends of April
10am and 2pm
Sacramento RiverTrain
400 N Harbor Blvd. West Sacramento
(800) 866-1690
SacramentoRiverTrain.com
Facebook: Sacramento River Train
Twitter: @SacRiverTrain