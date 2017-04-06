Fallen Branch Injures 4 on UC Davis Campus

DAVIS — Four women were injured Wednesday when a limb from a eucalyptus tree fell outside the Student Community Center.

The injured were said to be UC Davis staff members. According to the campus newspaper, the Aggie, three of the four women were taken to the hospital.

None of the injuries were life threatening, campus officials told FOX40.

The tree was last checked by an arborist in August. It’s a healthy, disease-free tree and investigators don’t believe recent winter weather had anything to do with the branch falling.