Fire at James Rutter Middle School in South Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at James Rutter Middle School off of Power Inn Road in South Sacramento.

Authorities first received a call for a burglary around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Then heavy smoke could be seen coming from the school.

The two-alarm fire was difficult to contain in the beginning due to accessibility issues.

Most of the damage was to a five classroom pod in the center of the campus.

The arson team is still trying to determine how the fire was started. The sheriff's department was on scene but it is unknown if any arrests have been made.

At this time it is not known if classes will be canceled or if students will just be moved to a different area of the campus.