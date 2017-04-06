Girl Found Living with Monkeys in Indian Forest

LUCKNOW, India — Indian police are trying to identify a girl found living in a forest with a group of monkeys.

The girl, who was found in January in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh, could not speak or understand language, according to the Times of India.

Woodcutters initially spotted her moving through the forest with a group of monkeys, police told the Associated Press.

“They said the girl was naked and was very comfortable in the company of monkeys,” police officer Dinesh Tripathi said. “When they tried to rescue the girl, they were chased away by the monkeys.”

An officer eventually managed to rescue the child by speeding away from the monkeys in a jeep as they gave chase, Tripathi said. The girl, who is believed to be 10 to 12 years old and appeared emaciated when police found her, was taken to a local hospital.

Since treatment began two months ago, her condition has improved, according to the Daily Mail. When she was admitted, officials said she ran using her arms and legs, like an animal, and ate directly off the floor with her mouth.

“She is still not able to speak, but understands whatever you tell her and even smiles,” said D.K. Singh, chief medical superintendent of the hospital. She is now reportedly walking normally and eating with her hands.

Police are searching through missing persons cases in an attempt to find out who she is.