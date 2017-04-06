Lawmakers OK California Gas Tax, Fee Hike for Road Repairs

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California lawmakers have approved a plan to raise gas and vehicle taxes to generate $5 billion a year for road repairs.

Lawmakers in the state Senate and Assembly approved the bill Thursday night, sending it to Gov. Jerry Brown. The Democratic governor negotiated the bill, promoted it around the state and is expected to sign it.

All Republicans in the Assembly and all but one in the Senate voted against the tax increase. They say the state already has enough money but Democrats who control the state government have spent it poorly.

The measure raises gas taxes by 12 cents per gallon. Vehicle fees will rise between $25 and $175 depending on the value of the vehicle