Project Pet at Pinot’s Palette

Pinot's Palette offers fun classes where you get to learn to paint while enjoying your favorite drink. They're hosting an event called "Project Pet" where you submit a photo of your pet and then paint over the black and white image on a canvas. If you're interested in attending the event, see more information below.

More info:

Project Pet

April 23rd, 1-4pm

Pinot's Palette

8962 Elk Grove Blvd.

(916) 895-2626

PinotsPalette.com/ElkGrove

Facebook: Pinots Palette Elk Grove

Twitter: @PinotsPaletteElkGrove