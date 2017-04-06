Project Pet at Pinot’s Palette

Pinot's Palette offers fun classes where you get to learn to paint while enjoying your favorite drink. They're hosting an event called "Project Pet" where you submit a photo of your pet and then paint over the black and white image on a canvas. If you're interested in attending the event, see more information below.
More info:
Project Pet
April 23rd, 1-4pm
Pinot's Palette
8962 Elk Grove Blvd.
(916) 895-2626
PinotsPalette.com/ElkGrove
Facebook: Pinots Palette Elk Grove
Twitter: @PinotsPaletteElkGrove