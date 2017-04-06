River Cats Home Opener Postponed Due to Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- For only the seventh time since the River Cats started playing games at Raley Field, their scheduled game was rained out on Thursday evening. Which also just so happened to be their season opener.

"Opening night. Nothing quite like it," River Cats broadcaster Johnny Doskow opened up with on the radio. "Of course the rains are coming down from the sky, so we'll see if we have baseball tonight."

The answer, of course, was not this night. But that didn't stop the thousands of hardcore baseball fans from showing up to the ballpark, and hoping to see some action.

"It's kind of more football weather," said one fan.

It certainly wasn't baseball weather. Steady rain and heavy wind at times kept most of the fans underneath the cover of the concourse at Raley Field. It also kept the tarp on the field and the players in the clubhouse.

"We're taking sad face selfies because there is a tarp on the field," said one female fan.

The glimmer of hope that there would be baseball played on Thursday quickly faded just past the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start, as the steady flow of rain seemed to intensify. But that didn't discourage a father and son duo, who set up a blanket and chairs along the grassy area near the right field line.

"Hey, we're die-hard baseball fans," explained the dad.

"Father and son, been here since 2000. Every opening day," said the son.

That explained things. Although, this years opener probably will stand out more than the rest.

The River Cats and Tacoma Rainiers will make up Thursday night's game as part of a double-header on Monday. The two teams will try to get their season going Friday evening at Raley Field.