Roseville Police Need Help Identifying Man Suspected of Robbing 3 Convenience Stores

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing three gas station convenience stores in Roseville and Rocklin.

Between March 30 and April 4 he robbed two convenience stores on Foothills Boulevard in Roseville and one in Rocklin.

During the robbery in Rocklin the man had a handgun.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, about 5-feet-7-inches tall.

During the Roseville robberies, he was seen wearing a black cap with a rectangular white logo, Obey brand clothing and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department.