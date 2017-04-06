Search for Aly Yeoman Intensifies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIVE OAK -- Volunteers from all around Northern California are taking part in the search for missing Yuba College student Aly Yeoman.

Before dawn, search and rescue crews began arriving to the end of Pennington Road in Sutter County.

Just a few hours later, when the sun came up, as many as 70 people from law enforcement agencies showed up to help in the search for Yeoman.

Crews from as close as Butte County to as far as Tehama County participated in the effort.

The volunteers took to the ground by foot with K9’s, ATVs and even horseback looking for any clues to where Yeoman may be.

Around 10 a.m., a police boat was brought in. Volunteers tell me they plan on covering a large portion of the area but there is no time table for how long search and rescue teams will continue looking for the missing 20-year-old.

Meanwhile, at the Yuba City house where Yeoman was last seen, neighbors say crime scene tape was put up Wednesday night. Sutter County Sheriff's deputies and the FBI were seen at the home Thursday.