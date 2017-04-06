South Lake Tahoe Police Looking for Missing Sacramento Woman

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Police in South Lake Tahoe are looking for a missing 62-year-old Sacramento woman.

According to police, Pamela Suwinsky left her motel on Lake Tahoe Boulevard on the afternoon of April 3 and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Pamela did not take her dog, purse, cell phone or car, but they believe she had her ID and credit cards with her.

Police say the night before she went missing, Pamela fell and chipped her tooth.

Pamela is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall, she weighs about 130 pounds and she has blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at (530) 542-6100.