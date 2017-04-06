State Senate Starts Debating Gov. Brown’s Gas Tax

SACRAMENTO — The California State Senate began debating Governor Jerry Brown’s proposed 10-year, $52 billion gas tax Thursday.

The governor gave the senate by the end of the day to pass the bill.

Discussions began with mostly Republicans on the floor. The Democrats, who hold the necessary two-thirds majority to pass the bill were meeting behind closed doors.

The bill would raise taxes on gasoline by about 12 cents a gallon and 20 cents a gallon on diesel, along with a sales tax increase of over 5 percent on diesel.

Brown told FOX40 he’s doing everything he can to “dig (California) out of this hole of ruts and broken bridges and all the rest.”

Even if the bill is approved by the Senate, it must also pass the Assembly.