Syrian Community Reacts to Chemical Weapons Attack

SACRAMENTO -- President Trump has ordered a missile strike on a Syrian air base in response to the chemical attack that outraged the world.

The photos shocked some, horrified others, but for a few Sacramento residents, they were all too familiar.

Babies, grandparents, men and women foaming at the mouth, and struggling to breathe. The chemical weapons that rained down on Syrian civilians did not discriminate, leaving an estimated 86 dead.

The gruesome images that flooded television screens and newspaper pages led many to turns away. Even those who have lived through that terror before tell FOX40 they could barely watch.

“I couldn’t even watch the whole video because it was so dramatic,” said Haytham Alhusiam through a translator.

Alhusiam fled Syria after he was injured and his home bombed in the years-long civil war.

Tuesday's chemical attack leaves him thinking of his cousin who was injured a previous time chemical weapons were used on civilians.

“The thing is, there's nothing he can do, this is not the first time that this thing happened,” said Alhusiam.

Alhusiam now works at Mediterranean Bakery and Cuisine in Arden alongside Emad Boude another Syrian native. Both men were chefs in their before fleeing their home country. They say the chemical weapons are symptoms of the larger conflict, one that caused in part by having too many cooks in the kitchen.

“Everyone is contributing, you can't point the finger at one,” said Alhusiam.

Rebel forces have been at war with Syria's Russian supported dictatorial government for years.

Both groups are fighting ISIS. The conflict between the three factions has made the country unlivable for millions. Boude says there’s no denying who is responsible for the chemical attacks, a violation of the Geneva convention.

“Its obviously clear it’s Russia and the Assad regime killing all these kids and civilians,” said Boude through a translator.

“We cannot close our eyes to those pictures, we cannot close our minds of the responsibility”, said Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Wednesday Haley addressed the matter before the UN, calling for action, though the US has been reluctant to put boots on the ground in Syria.

“Definitely there should be some kind of intervention right away,” said Boude.