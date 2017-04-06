The UC Davis’ Liquid Hotplates Holds Auditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is on campus hanging out with the the Liquid Hotplates. The A Cappella group is holding auditions on April 11 and 12.

The Liquid Hotplates is a student-run, co-ed a cappella group that brings people of diverse backgrounds together through a shared passion for making music. Using only our voices, we perform original arrangements of a wide variety of music - pop, R&B, rock, rap, country, latin, and more! We love performing around Davis and at school events, as well as traveling far and wide to represent Aggie a cappella and meet groups from other schools. Whether it be competing at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) or delivering "Singing Valentines," our annual philanthropy event, we put our hearts and souls into our music, and we do it as a family.