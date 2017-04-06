Your Weekend, April 6

Posted 10:35 AM, April 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:13AM, April 6, 2017

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a variety of events to keep you busy and entertained this weekend.

Sacramento River Cats vs. Tacoma Rainiers
Raley Field
Various times
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-river-cats-vs-tacoma-rainiers-3/
Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash
William Land Park
Sat. 10 a.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-spca-doggy-dash/
Kids Expo California
Cal Expo
Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/kids-expo-california-2/
Sacramento Beer and Chili Festival
Roosevelt Park
Sat 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-beer-chili-festival/
Make It A Night Pick
Festival of the Arts
Sacramento State
Various times
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/festival-of-the-arts/

WHERE TO EAT:
Fahrenheit 250 BBQ

WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK:
Sactown Union Brewery

