April Showers Put a Damper on Local Events

SACRAMENTO -- Some events were put on hold Friday as rain, wind and, in some instances, hail hit the region.

Adam Armstrong's company, Alive Media, is in charge of all of the audio for Saturday's Doggy Dash in Land Park. Armstrong's crews laid about 8,000 feet of cable in anticipation for the event, which will go on, rain or shine.

"So it's a curveball," Armstrong said. "It's April, so we anticipate it."

At Raley Field, a small crowd of fans got to watch a River Cats game that was sent into a delay.

"I was here last night but it was a bit rainy, so we didn't get to play," said one fan. "But we're here tonight."

For community movie night in Pioneer Park, everything had to be postponed. The event, which was meant to draw around a thousand or more people, has been pushed back to April 21.

"Mother Nature put a little bit of a crimp in our plans tonight," said Dave Mitchell of the Sunrise Recreation and Parks District.