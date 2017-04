OAKDALE – One person died Friday as a result of a multi-vehicle big rig crash on Highway 108 just off of South Stearns Road.

A semitruck crashed into the back of a Mustang just before 5 p.m., according to CHP.

Three or four vehicles, along with the truck, were involved.

Crews had to put out a fire that started in one of the vehicles.

The cause of crash is still under investigation.

