Small Businesses Using Diesel-Fueled Vehicles Feel Brown’s Gas Tax is Unfair

Diesel prices will go up 20 cents a gallon compared to 12 cents for gasoline. The bill also includes a 4 percent increase in sales tax on diesel.
The rationale behind the fee hike revolves around a rational that big rigs have a more substantial impact on roadways and may cause more damage.
But diesel pick-up owners say they are being treated unfairly.
The smaller diesel vehicles are used to tow things like boats and trailers. Many small businesses, like landscapers and construction workers, say they don't do any more damage than their gasoline-powered counterparts.