‘Hands Off Syria:’ Davis Protesters Speak Out Against U.S. Missile Strike

ANSWER called for the emergency protest Thursday and exclaimed, "Hands off Syria!"
Organizers from the ANSWER Coalition called out to the nation, asking that all opposed to the military strike join together starting Friday and continue demonstrations through the weekend. An additional protest was held in Sacramento at the Federal Building and more were expected in Washington.
A small group of protesters gathered around 5:30 p.m. at Central Park in Davis then moved on to the office of Congressman John Garamendi.
Many of those present say that the answer to the chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians should not have been additional bombing. They called what President Donald Trump did a new war of aggression in the Middle East.