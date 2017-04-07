‘Hands Off Syria:’ Davis Protesters Speak Out Against U.S. Missile Strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Protesters gathered in Davis Friday to speak out against the military airstrikes ordered by President Donald Trump on a Syrian government airbase.

ANSWER called for the emergency protest Thursday and exclaimed, "Hands off Syria!"

Organizers from the ANSWER Coalition called out to the nation, asking that all opposed to the military strike join together starting Friday and continue demonstrations through the weekend. An additional protest was held in Sacramento at the Federal Building and more were expected in Washington.

"No justice. No Peace. U.S. out of the Middle East!" Protest chants in Davis after Trump's Syrian strike. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/kF3qG4zluW — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) April 8, 2017

A small group of protesters gathered around 5:30 p.m. at Central Park in Davis then moved on to the office of Congressman John Garamendi.

Syria strike protestors march to Cong. Garamendi's office in Davis. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/xXetF0fhRX — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) April 8, 2017

Many of those present say that the answer to the chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians should not have been additional bombing. They called what President Donald Trump did a new war of aggression in the Middle East.