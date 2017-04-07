In Your Neighborhood: Oak Park

This week for In Your Neighborhood, Sarah and Gary are out checking out some cool spots in Oak Park.
- Old Soul @ 40 Acres -- 3434 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817
- Jason and Tim met over coffee so to speak; Tim was one of Jason’s first customers after he moved to Sacramento to open Naked Lounge Coffeehouse in 2002.. Almost 4 years later, the friendship blossomed into a business partnership. This lead to the opening of Old Soul Co. and its place in the heart of the urban Sacramento landscape was born.
- Natalia Johnson Conservatory of Dance -- 4625 44 Street, Sacramento CA 95820
- Kandice from the Natalia Johnson Conservatory of Dance at Fruitridge Community Collaborative teach and train dancers as well as promote self-esteem to young girls.
- Brickhouse Art Gallery -- 2837 36th Street Sacramento, CA 94817
- The Brickhouse Gallery & Arts Complex is the former site of the Sorarrco Sheet Metal Works Company, built in 1924. Since 1993, it has provided a venue for local artists and community events. In addition to the Brickhouse Art Gallery, it also has 9 rental artist’s studios, which provides sacred space for Artist to create.
- The Yisrael Family Urban Farm -- 4624 44th Street, Rm 38, Sacramento, CA 95820
- In South Oak Park, across from the recently closed Fruit Ridge Elementary School, beds of leafy vegetables grow among fruit trees. Orange trees and herbs like horseradish and aloe vera sit in front of the Yisrael family’s home, but the majority of their urban farm is in the backyard. Chanowk Yisrael and Judith, both 38, along with their children nurture the half-acre plot of land. For the Yisrael's, farm-to-fork is more than just a fad.
- Oak Park Healing Arts -- 3101 33rd St, Sacramento, CA 95817
- Oak Park Healing Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary healing arts center featuring group yoga classes, yoga therapy, massage therapy and bodywork, nutrition services and reiki, and activities promoting healing, community and friendship in Oak Park.