Local Russian Community Reacts to Growing Tensions Between U.S., Russia

SACRAMENTO -- The escalating Syrian conflict stands to pit two wolrd powers against each other. Local Russians tell FOX40 they just hope for the best.

Yevgeniya Tarasova is one of tens of thousands of Russian natives who now calls the Sacramento area home.

Many Russians frequent the North Highlands bakery where she works, but she hasn’t heard much talk on the US-Russia conflict over Syria. She does fear for what happens if the conflict escalates.

“The people who live in Russia, I worry about them," Tarasova said.

A few doors down at a Russian travel agency, the staff was reluctant to talk politics.

However, Maksim Nikiforod told FOX40 he keeps up with news in both of the places he’s called home. He says sorting through the spin is even harder when you do it in more than one language.

“Everybody puts different things, you don’t know what’s right,” Nikiforod said.

Hashing out what’s true, false and everything in between is Kim Golubev’s morning routine. He hosts a daily Russian language talk show on New Russian Radio. This morning’s topic was the US-Syria Russian conflict.

Golubev said opinions were as diverse as his audience, but there was one thing all callers had in common when it came to President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb the Syrian government air base.

“No one expected Trump to act in such way,” Golubev said.

Kim is from the Ukraine, a country currently in conflict with Russia. The Sacramento State student and teacher says he sees some parallels between the Russian relationship with Syria and the Russian relationship with Serbia that led to World War I. He’s worried about the prospect of another global conflict with the US and Russia on opposite sides.

“I’m really willing to see a world without that war,” Golubev said.