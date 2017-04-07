Overturned Big Rig Blocking I-80 Connector to Highway 65

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- A big rig is overturned in Roseville on eastbound I-80 going onto Highway 65 towards Marysville and Rocklin.

The accident happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

No injuries have been reported.

This accident caused three to four fender bender's right before the loop. No one was injured in these collisions.

The truck was transporting 70,000 pounds of frozen pizza.

CHP says speed played a factor in the accident not wind or rain. Drugs and alcohol impairment have both been ruled out.

One of two lanes will be closed over the next few hours. Their goal is to have the scene cleared by 9 a.m.