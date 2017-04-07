Sacramento Police Investigates After Suspect Breaks Into Home of South Land Park Homicide Victims

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police officials are leading an investigation at the South Land Park home of the victims of the Mar. 23 quadruple homicide after it was broken into.

The 35th Avenue residence of Angel Vasquez, her daughter Mia and her son Alvin was broken into Wednesday night by an unknown person.

Witnesses called police to say a person was seen walking away from the home. Officers arrived on scene to find that someone had forced their way inside.

Salvador Vazquez-Olivia beat his wife and two children to death in the residence, according to court documents. He also killed his niece, 21-year-old Ashley Coleman, with a knife.

At this moment it is unknown if anything was taken, but police have secured the residence.

A description of the suspect has not been uncovered.

