Sacramento Woman Missing in South Lake Tahoe; Ex-Husband Doesn’t Expect to See Her Again

SACRAMENTO -- The ex-husband of a 62-year-old Sacramento woman who went missing in Tahoe Monday afternoon told FOX40 News he did not expect to see her again.

He was the last person who reported seeing her before her disappearance.

"I am trying to do what I can for what she would have wanted me to do under the circumstances," Henry Suwinsky said.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said Pamela Suwinsky was last seen Monday afternoon at the Motel 6 on Lake Tahoe Boulevard. Police said she did not take her purse, cell phone, dog or her car but they believe she had her ID and credit cards on her.

Henry Suwinsky told FOX40 he accompanied Pamela Suwinsky on the trip, and that she went to Tahoe because she wanted her dog, Wilson, a 150 plus pound Newfoundland to experience snow for the first time. He said that on Sunday, in the middle of the night, Pamela took a fall in the motel parking lot while walking her dog, chipping her tooth and breaking open her lip. He said that she was planning on speaking to the hotel manager about potholes in the parking lot, and was frustrated about her fall, but that she was not acting disoriented afterward.

"She was certainly functioning at a very high level with a lot of animation and energy and concentration and focus," Henry Suwinsky said.

Henry Suwinsky said that the following afternoon, both he and Pamela Suwinsky wanted to use the internet, but the motel's WiFi access only allowed one guest per room to sign on. He said he went to Starbucks sometime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., in order to give Pamela some space to work and to call her health insurance provider, and that when he came back hours later, she was gone. He said her dog Wilson was on the bed, and that he howled and did not want to leave the room.

Henry Suwinsky said that Pamela Suwinsky did not know anyone in Tahoe, but that she knew the area well, having stayed at the same motel in the past because it had an accommodating pet policy.

When FOX40 asked Henry Suwinsky how worried he was about Pamela Suwinsky, he said, "I, I may be a pessimist I've…I'm hoping, but I kind of don't expect to see her again. I am trying to do what I can for what she would have wanted me to do under the circumstances... I kind of think she's gone. I wish we could find what happened to her."

When FOX40 asked why he thought Pamela Suwinsky was gone, he said she never would have left her dog behind. He said he felt that she might have been abducted, but that any possibility was on the table. He said that investigators were doing a great job of looking into every possibility, but had absolutely no leads, and he was beginning to expect the worst.

Thursday night, when FOX40 arrived at Pamela Suwinsky's home to speak with her roommate, undercover detectives who said they were with the El Dorado County District Attorney's office were searching the home.

They seized a computer tower, a small suitcase, and several evidence bags.

"They've been going…through the whole house, yeah," Pamela Suwinsky's roommate Katelyn Combs said.

Combs said she had only lived at the home for a few months, but that Pamela Suwinsky had already made an impact on her as a very nice, studied woman, with a large library. She said Pamela Suwinsky was a writer and editor, who lived for her animals. She said that after Pamela Suwinsky's disappearance, Henry Suwinsky brought her dog Wilson back to the home and dropped him off. Katelyn and her boyfriend have since been taking care of him.

"He's just not leaving the door," Combs said.

Wilson also howled and barked worriedly throughout the interview.

"He's usually not a barker," Combs said.

Katelyn said she was concerned that Pamela Suwinsky was injured during her reported fall and could have wandered off. She asked that anyone with information about her disappearance call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

"She could be confused. We don't know what her state of mind is at the time. But we just want her back. Her dog wants her back. So we just want to know," Combs said.

Pamela Suwinsky is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at (530) 542-6100.