EMIGRANT GAP -- The Sierra experienced a mix of rain and snow Friday as a Spring storm moved through northern California.

After Friday night's storm, the Cal Trans' measuring station in Soda Springs is expecting over 50 feet of snow for the season.

The afternoon snow started coming down just before 3:00 Friday in Nyack - expected to be steady for remainder of day @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/yZtHdudqTk — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) April 7, 2017

Whiteout conditions at the Sugar Bowl Ski Resort forced skiers to abandon the lifts and visitors to find shelter inside.

Remember how I just said chill ride on I-80....not the case @sugarbowlresort -wind is whipping and visibility is low, COLD TOO @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Kb5hl6kAUv — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) April 7, 2017

The UC Berkeley's men's lacrosse team was traveling through the snow for a game in Reno when their bus lost a windshield wiper. The team made a fun time out of a bad situation by having a snowball fight on the side of the road.