Teams Search for Missing Amador County Elderly Woman

AMADOR COUNTY — Multiple search and rescue teams have been searching since Wednesday for a missing, at risk elderly woman.

Christine Merten, 79, was last seen at her residence on McKenzie Drive in Pioneer around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Merten’s family says she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and has a tendency to walk away from home.

Search and rescue teams, which included trained members of the Tuolumne County and Amador County Sheriff’s Offices, utilized a drone with thermal imagery, helicopters, canines and ground searchers to look for Merten.

“Many of us have gotten to know this very sweet lady over the years, and we are not surprised by the many offers from the public to accept search assignments and join in the efforts,” wrote the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Officials flagged the 79-year-old’s financial records Thursday and interviewed friends and family for more information.

Merten is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has white hair and was last seen wearing a gray flowered sweatshirt, khaki pants and brown boots.

Officials are asking anyone who sees Merten to please call 911 or contact the Amador Sheriff’s Office at 209-223-6500 with any information.