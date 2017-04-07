Two Stockton College Students Diagnosed with Mumps, 7 More Being Investigated

STOCKTON — Two University of the Pacific students have been diagnosed with mumps by San Joaquin County Public Health officials.

These are the first confirmed cases of mumps in San Joaquin County since 2011.

Seven other students are showing symptoms and are being investigated.

The first students traveled out of state in mid-February and showed symptoms in early March.

Officials are recommending all students get a second or third dose of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine to try and stop the spread of the disease.

Mumps is a contagious, viral infection spread by droplets of saliva or mucus from the infected person.

Symptoms include swollen jaw, puffy cheeks, headache and fever.