× Woodland Student Arrested for Bringing Air-Soft Gun to School

WOODLAND — A Pioneer High School student has been arrested after authorities found an air-soft gun in his possession.

Friday around 8 a.m. officer responded after it was reported the student was walking around with a gun in his waistband.

The student was detained during his P.E. class and the weapon was found in his backpack. That is when authorities determined it was an air-soft gun and not a firearm.

The student was taken to the Yolo County Juvenile Detention Facility.

It is illegal to bring BB, pellet or air-soft guns onto school campus.