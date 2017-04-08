I-80 Eastbound Closed Off Following Collision in the Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EMIGRANT GAP -- Officials closed off eastbound Interstate 80 Saturday night following a collision.

At least one person sustained major injuries in the crash.

Crews were still clearing the crash at 9:45 p.m., according to Caltrans, and were able to clear one of the lanes.

Those attempting to head east down the highway at the Nyack Shell gas station were held back by Caltrans officials who said that the onramp could be blocked off until as late as 1 a.m.

Officials have not reported the details of the crash or what led up to the incident.

