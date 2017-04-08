Police Now Calling Sacramento Woman`s Disappearance in Tahoe “Suspicious”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE TAHOE -- Friday detectives gathered around a mattress inside room 111 and collected evidence bags at the Motel 6 on South Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

After four days with no sign of 62-year-old Pamela Suwinsky, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department is now calling her disappearance from her motel room "suspicious."

"It is. As time goes on and the lack of contact with family and friends or any financial activity on her cards it does obviously raise a concern that something terrible happened to her. We don't know yet for sure but we are investigating it like something terrible did happen to her," said Lt. Shannon Laney.

Laney confirmed to FOX40 that El Dorado County district attorney investigators served search warrants at Pamela Suwinky's Pocket-area home Thursday.

Authorities seized a computer tower, a small suitcase, and several paper bags.

They also visited her ex-husband's San Jose home Thursday night to interview him again. At this time, he is only considered the reporting party -- the last person who saw her Monday.

"Somewhere outside of that room, she disappeared," said Henry Suwinsky.

Pamela Suwinsky's ex-husband Henry Suwinsky spoke with FOX40 Thursday night.

He said Sunday night, Pamela Suwinsky fell in the parking lot and chipped her tooth.

He also said the next day he went to a local Starbucks and when he came back to the motel, she was already gone leaving her beloved 150 pound dog Wilson behind, along with her cell phone, computer and purse.

"Maybe she passed out but if she passed out where is she. I hate to think of it, but well, foul play," said Henry Suwinsky.

Members of the El Dorado county search and rescue team were also on the ground Friday searching the terrain behind the motel, right along the upper Truckee River.

Police say they were looking for any evidence that would lead them in whatever direction this mysterious case is going to end up.