Residents Tackle Above Average Sierra Snowpack

EMIGRANT GAP -- It's been an extraordinarily wet wet season in Northern California -- a season that doesn't look to be ending anytime soon.

"This is absolutely mind blowing to me right now," said plow driver Cory Caldwell. "The fact is, two years ago I was mountain biking right now, I was hanging out, jumping in the lake. And we still got 20 foot snowbanks around here."

It would be well past sunset until Caldwell could finish clearing and maintaining the roads.

"Yeah got up here at about 3, got in the plow about 4," Caldwell said.

Of course things are a bit different when your plow guy hasn't made it to your house yet.

"I'm sure he's very inundated," said Corinne Johnson of Los Gatos. "He takes care of us."

After Johnson and her family got their driveway taken care of, they could look forward to climbing the snowy hill to their front door and into a warm spot inside.

While people struggled to move the snow out of the way and live their everyday lives, others took advantage of the cold weather to have a bit of fun.

"I got a lot of good skiing in," Caldwell said. "I have to say that as a skier today was phenomenal. As a plower, today was a lot of work."