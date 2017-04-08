Sacramento Woman Starts Petition Amid Potential Water Rate Hike

SACRAMENTO — When Marissa Burt moved into her Del Paso Manor home 14 years ago she paid $25 every other month for water.

“We just took it for granted how inexpensive it was,” Burt told Fox40.

In 2010 her water bill started to get more expensive after the Del Paso Manor Water District implemented a rate hike pushing her cost to $86 every other month.

Two weeks ago, Burt and the other 1,800 customers of the water district received a notice about another rate increase that, according to the flyer, will shoot rates up more than 80 percent by 2021.

Since getting the letter Burt has started a petition that would require a formal review process if at least 900, or half of the customers, sign it by the May deadline.

FOX40 contacted the water district for comment and were told we would get a return call during office hours during the work week.

Monday evening the water district will hold what they describe as a public workshop to discuss the proposed increases and their master plan behind why the increase is needed.

The workshop will take place Monday April 10 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church located at 2391 St. Mark’s Way.