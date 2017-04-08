Thousands Show Up to Local Events Despite Rainy Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Thousands of people didn't let Saturday morning's weather rain on their parade.

Instead, participants at the Sacramento SPCA Doggy Dash, which many ended up calling the "Soggy Dash," were excited to attend the non-profit's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Around 2,000 people and 4,000 of their dogs came out for the event.

That rain or shine attitude was also reflected by the Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival's organizers.

Participants told FOX40 that they never even considered skipping the events. Which is why the sold out festival started with a line that wrapped around the block.

Despite the possibility for another day of showers, the festival will have a second day of cheesy fun.