Vacaville Police Search for “Mr. Grinch” Package Thief

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Police Department is searching for a man after he was caught on surveillance stealing a package.

Thursday, just before 1 p.m., he was seen taking a package off of the porch of a home near 1300 Callen Street.

The department hopes his arrest will send “a message to all “Grinches” that you can’t take what’s not yours and never know when you’ll be captured on camera for all to see your dastardly deeds.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (07) 449-5200.