Body of Missing Sacramento Woman Found in Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The body of a missing 62-year-old Sacramento woman has been found, according to the South Lake Tahoe Police.

Police say the body of Pamela Suwinsky was found in the Upper Truckee River on Sunday morning, about a third of a mile from the Motel 6 where she was last seen.

Suwinsky had last been seen leaving the Motel 6 in South Lake Tahoe the afternoon of April 3.

Suwinsky had fallen in the parking lot and chipped her tooth the day before she went missing, according to her ex-husband, with whom she remained friends after they divorced.

An autopsy is being conducted in Sacramento, and Suwinsky’s cause of death should be known by Tuesday.

