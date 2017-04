NORTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Fire crews are battling a fire at an abandoned hospital building in North Sacramento.

UPDATE: Arcade/Del Paso fire in an abandoned hospital facility, firefighters continue to battle heavy fire at this time. @metrofirepio pic.twitter.com/E5QdX3p1mC — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) April 9, 2017

The fire started in a hospital facility on Arcade and Del Paso boulevards.

Heavy black smoke could be seen pouring out of the building.

UPDATE: North area fire has now gone to three alarms. Dangerous interior conditions, crews have withdrawn, fire is now in defensive mode. pic.twitter.com/K2sdIPnhjq — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) April 9, 2017

Unsafe conditions forced crews to withdraw from the fire. They have gone into defensive mode.

